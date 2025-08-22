Anti-encroachment Drive Launched In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain, the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) launched an anti-encroachment operation on Tanda Road to remove permanent and temporary structures.
The operation was supervised by Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer PERA Ayesha Gondal and Enforcement Officer Muhammad Kaleem.
Encroachments established along roadsides and footpaths were cleared during the drive.The anti-encroachment team also warned shopkeepers against placing goods on roads and footpaths, cautioning that strict legal action would be taken against violators.
Ayesha Gondal said the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign, under the supervision of the district administration and PERA, was being intensified to facilitate citizens and keep the city free from encroachments.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Technology (NUTECH) and r ..2 minutes ago
-
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Cotton Committee CEO stresses research on non-BT cotton, mechanised farming3 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Over 90% area cleared along Tarnol GT road in anti-encroachment operation13 minutes ago
-
PM vows swift rehabilitation in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa13 minutes ago
-
UK-Pakistan collaboration focuses on skill-based education to boost Pakistan’s academic excellence ..13 minutes ago
-
SAU ITC concludes independence week with enthusiastic freedom walk13 minutes ago
-
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribution to Pakistan’s ..16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 276,300 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
Water level increasing in Sutlej River: Rescue 112223 minutes ago
-
21 new green buses to boost public transport in Quetta and Turbat23 minutes ago