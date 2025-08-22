Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive Launched In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain, the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) launched an anti-encroachment operation on Tanda Road to remove permanent and temporary structures.

The operation was supervised by Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer PERA Ayesha Gondal and Enforcement Officer Muhammad Kaleem.

Encroachments established along roadsides and footpaths were cleared during the drive.The anti-encroachment team also warned shopkeepers against placing goods on roads and footpaths, cautioning that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

Ayesha Gondal said the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign, under the supervision of the district administration and PERA, was being intensified to facilitate citizens and keep the city free from encroachments.

