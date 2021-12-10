Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday launched the grand anti-encroachment operation against illegal car/motorcycle parking in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas, informed a spokesman.

"The anti-encroachment operation was launched on directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan," he said.

The CTO, while taking strict action on complaints about traffic jam in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas, have constituted a special squad tasking it to remove all the encroachments from the roads and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

The Chief Traffic Officer said an operation was being conducted in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas to remove the encroachments to ease the traffic flow.

He said the special squads of traffic police have also been taking strict action against the illegal parking lots and no parking zones.

He said the utmost effort of traffic police was to facilitate the road users by cleaning roads from encroachments.