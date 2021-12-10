UrduPoint.com

Anti Encroachment Drive Launched In Raja Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:46 PM

Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday launched the grand anti-encroachment operation against illegal car/motorcycle parking in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas, informed a spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday launched the grand anti-encroachment operation against illegal car/motorcycle parking in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas, informed a spokesman.

"The anti-encroachment operation was launched on directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan," he said.

The CTO, while taking strict action on complaints about traffic jam in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas, have constituted a special squad tasking it to remove all the encroachments from the roads and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

The Chief Traffic Officer said an operation was being conducted in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas to remove the encroachments to ease the traffic flow.

He said the special squads of traffic police have also been taking strict action against the illegal parking lots and no parking zones.

He said the utmost effort of traffic police was to facilitate the road users by cleaning roads from encroachments.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic All From

Recent Stories

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVI ..

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses - Go ..

47 seconds ago
 Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

49 seconds ago
 No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI ..

No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI govt: Sarwar

50 seconds ago
 Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume ..

Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume Military Dialogue - Foreign Mi ..

58 seconds ago
 Old Ravians reunion tomorrow

Old Ravians reunion tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 EU to Put Sanctions on Russia's Private Security G ..

EU to Put Sanctions on Russia's Private Security Group Wagner on Monday - Source

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.