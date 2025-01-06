DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank has launched an operation against encroachment to remove hurdles in the way of development work and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shaukat Iqbal led the anti-encroachment drive in Tang bazaar and removed an illegal building erected on government land with the help of heavy machinery.

The AC said that citizens had already been warned about encroachments, and the deadline had passed.

He further mentioned that electric poles, which were obstructing road construction, were also being moved back to speed up the development work.