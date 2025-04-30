Anti-encroachment drive launched in tehsil Sahiwal: AC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Sahiwal Abid Shabbir Leghari said on Wednesday that a comprehensive crackdown had been launched against encroachment and profiteers on the orders of the deputy commissioner to facilitate people as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In an exclusive talk with APP on Wednesday, he said he assumed his office just two months ago, and had undertaken significant operations to restore public spaces and enforce law and order in Sahiwal tehsil. Abid Leghari highlighted the removal of encroachments from major roads including Nehang, main bazaars, and Sargodha-Sahiwal Road. "During the operations, fines amounting to more than Rs 2 million were imposed, 35 to 40 first information reports (FIRs) were registered, and four individuals were sent to judicial custody for price act violations and 25 to 30 illegal shops were sealed," he added.

He said the historic Lahori Gate, which was built before the Partition, was badly damaged in 1992 floods, was reconstructed now, restoring its former grandeur and ensuring its preservation for future generations.

The AC Sahiwal said long non-functional slaughterhouse of Sahiwal tehsil had been restored to operational status after being freed from butcher-mafia control and surveillance cameras had been installed to monitor daily operations, and certified stamps were now being used for meat verification.

Abid Leghari shared that the removal of an obstructive divider in front of the municipal committee office had significantly improved traffic flow in the area. He said that some revenue teams harassing citizens unnecessarily under the guise of tax collection had been warned.

"At the General Bus Stand, all old male and female public restrooms have been reconstructed according to modern standards. New restrooms have been equipped with proper sanitation, ventilation and whitewash according to government guidelines and a new electric water-cooler with an advanced filtration system has been installed to replace the old, non-functional unit," the AC Sahiwal said.

Abid Leghari said an open-door policy was being adopted at the government offices under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's orders to ensure citizens' convenience and transparency in governance.