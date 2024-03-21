Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads

Anti encroachment drive by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) entered into the second day as a vigorous operation was conducted on Thursday during which a large number of benches, carts, chairs, and signboards were confiscated

Police contingent also accompanied RCB during the operation.

Spokesman RCB informed that the recent operation was carried out in areas of Kabari Bazar, Bank Road, Chota Bazar, Adamji Road and adjacent areas and four truckloads of goods were seized.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi said that the operation would be continued till the permanent removal of illegal encroachments.

He intimated the shopkeepers to voluntarily remove the encroachment otherwise goods and materials would be confiscated along with financial penalties.

Appreciating the enforcement team, the CEO reiterated that footpaths, roads, and parking areas of cantt areas would be cleared permanently. He directed the team to continue carrying out the operation with increased raids daily by utilizing all available resources.