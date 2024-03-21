Anti Encroachment Drive, RCB Confiscate Four Truckloads
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Anti encroachment drive by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) entered into the second day as a vigorous operation was conducted on Thursday during which a large number of benches, carts, chairs, and signboards were confiscated
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Anti encroachment drive by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) entered into the second day as a vigorous operation was conducted on Thursday during which a large number of benches, carts, chairs, and signboards were confiscated.
Police contingent also accompanied RCB during the operation.
Spokesman RCB informed that the recent operation was carried out in areas of Kabari Bazar, Bank Road, Chota Bazar, Adamji Road and adjacent areas and four truckloads of goods were seized.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi said that the operation would be continued till the permanent removal of illegal encroachments.
He intimated the shopkeepers to voluntarily remove the encroachment otherwise goods and materials would be confiscated along with financial penalties.
Appreciating the enforcement team, the CEO reiterated that footpaths, roads, and parking areas of cantt areas would be cleared permanently. He directed the team to continue carrying out the operation with increased raids daily by utilizing all available resources.
Recent Stories
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
PSF invites research proposals under CRP
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of task force held to ensure quality fertilizers, fixed rates21 minutes ago
-
55000 sq ft roads, streets to be paved in Orangi Town: Mayor Karachi30 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted30 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat inspects Joint Check Post31 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbasi vows unwavering support for constituency despite losing in election31 minutes ago
-
SC accepts review petition of Ata ul Haq Qasmi in PTV recovery case31 minutes ago
-
Second phase of mandatory training for Hajj pilgrims to be conducted after Eid-ul-Fitr31 minutes ago
-
Chitral launches ambitious plantation drive, combating deforestation31 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits residence of Ameer JI Karachi31 minutes ago
-
ISSI roundtable discusses Pakistan-U.S. relations in regional, global context40 minutes ago
-
C&W, Energy department announces compliance with KPRA in sales tax on services40 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions to plant 300,000 saplings during spring plantation drive40 minutes ago