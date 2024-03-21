Open Menu

Anti Encroachment Drive, RCB Confiscate Four Truckloads

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads

Anti encroachment drive by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) entered into the second day as a vigorous operation was conducted on Thursday during which a large number of benches, carts, chairs, and signboards were confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Anti encroachment drive by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) entered into the second day as a vigorous operation was conducted on Thursday during which a large number of benches, carts, chairs, and signboards were confiscated.

Police contingent also accompanied RCB during the operation.

Spokesman RCB informed that the recent operation was carried out in areas of Kabari Bazar, Bank Road, Chota Bazar, Adamji Road and adjacent areas and four truckloads of goods were seized.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi said that the operation would be continued till the permanent removal of illegal encroachments.

He intimated the shopkeepers to voluntarily remove the encroachment otherwise goods and materials would be confiscated along with financial penalties.

Appreciating the enforcement team, the CEO reiterated that footpaths, roads, and parking areas of cantt areas would be cleared permanently. He directed the team to continue carrying out the operation with increased raids daily by utilizing all available resources.

Related Topics

Road Bank Rawalpindi Chota All

Recent Stories

Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed

Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed

7 seconds ago
 PSF invites research proposals under CRP

PSF invites research proposals under CRP

10 seconds ago
 Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central ..

Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks

12 seconds ago
 Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul ..

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..

1 hour ago
 Structural reforms inevitable for country's develo ..

Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting c ..

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs

2 hours ago
Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

4 hours ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

4 hours ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

4 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan