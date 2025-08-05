Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Tuesday presided over a meeting

and reviewed the ongoing steps related to removing of temporary and permanent

encroachments across the district.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of all four tehsils,

Municipal Corporation, PERA and Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers and

other relevant officers.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said the district

administration had adopted a comprehensive strategy to make the campaign

effective against encroachments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that illegal fences built outside houses in

residential areas should be removed immediately. To prevent encroachments,

public awareness be created and continuous announcements be made through

mosques and sound systems so that citizens could be informed about the code

of conduct.

Saba Asghar Ali said the district administration had taken strict action against

encroachments. She made it clear that carts would be allowed to be placed only

at the designated places on district highways and important commercial centers,

while in case of violation, the carts should be immediately seized and auctioned.

She said that fines should be imposed on encroachments and no one should be

allowed to break the law.

The meeting also presented details of the preventive actions taken during July 2025,

according to which 248 permanent encroachments were demolished during the

last month, while 2196 temporary encroachments were also removed. As a result

of these actions, 183 kanals of valuable state land worth more than Rs 725 million

were recovered. A total of Rs 495,000 in fines were also imposed on the encroachers.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, Assistant

Commissioner Daska Sadia Jafar, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar,

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima, CO Municipal Corporation Malik

Ijaz and Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer Afzal.

At the end of meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all institutions not to be

lenient in this campaign to eliminate encroachments.

