Anti-encroachment Drive Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Tuesday presided over a meeting
and reviewed the ongoing steps related to removing of temporary and permanent
encroachments across the district.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of all four tehsils,
Municipal Corporation, PERA and Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers and
other relevant officers.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said the district
administration had adopted a comprehensive strategy to make the campaign
effective against encroachments.
The Deputy Commissioner directed that illegal fences built outside houses in
residential areas should be removed immediately. To prevent encroachments,
public awareness be created and continuous announcements be made through
mosques and sound systems so that citizens could be informed about the code
of conduct.
Saba Asghar Ali said the district administration had taken strict action against
encroachments. She made it clear that carts would be allowed to be placed only
at the designated places on district highways and important commercial centers,
while in case of violation, the carts should be immediately seized and auctioned.
She said that fines should be imposed on encroachments and no one should be
allowed to break the law.
The meeting also presented details of the preventive actions taken during July 2025,
according to which 248 permanent encroachments were demolished during the
last month, while 2196 temporary encroachments were also removed. As a result
of these actions, 183 kanals of valuable state land worth more than Rs 725 million
were recovered. A total of Rs 495,000 in fines were also imposed on the encroachers.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, Assistant
Commissioner Daska Sadia Jafar, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar,
Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima, CO Municipal Corporation Malik
Ijaz and Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer Afzal.
At the end of meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all institutions not to be
lenient in this campaign to eliminate encroachments.
Recent Stories
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
Pakistan rejects allegations of its citizens' involvement in Ukraine conflict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment drive reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui meets President of Pakistan International Sufi Council2 minutes ago
-
AIOU opens admissions for Autumn 202511 minutes ago
-
Speakers denounce Indian atrocities, term abrogation of article 370, 35A usurpation of Kashmiris rig ..12 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts urged to counter dengue spread in Murree12 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition highlights Indian atrocities in Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed at University of Education12 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue support of Kashmiris till their freedom: Qasmi22 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements be finalized for Chehlum, Independence Day across Rawalpindi Div: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police expresses solidarity with Kashmiris, observe Youm-e-Istehsal22 minutes ago
-
GCWUF observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir22 minutes ago