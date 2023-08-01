Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ayesha Tahir led the anti-encroachment drive against the violators on the sugar mills bypass road Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ayesha Tahir led the anti-encroachment drive against the violators on the sugar mills bypass road Mardan.

Assistant Manager Waste Water Management (WSSCM) Ikramullah along with his team was also present.

Ayesha Tahir said that the violators and encroachers will be dealt with iron hands to ensure an efficient flow of wastewater.

She added that WSSCM and other departments have initiated pre-monsoon de-silting drives from the last few months however due to encroachment they face hurdles and difficulty to ensure smooth de-silting operations.

She requested the citizens and traders avoid encroachment on drains to ensure a smooth flow of wastewater and avoid urban flooding in Mardan.