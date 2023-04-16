UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Drive To Be Intensified; Traders Demand Security

Published April 16, 2023

Anti-encroachment drive to be intensified; traders demand security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the Anti-Encroachment drive continued in the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi areas would be intensified in eight more markets of the city after Eid.

Talking to media persons, the Commissioner said that immediate steps were being taken to boost business activities in the prevailing economic situation in the country.

He said that NOCs of stalled petrol pumps, plazas, and housing societies would be issued in two weeks while regular desks for issuance of NOCs had been established in Deputy Commissioner and MCR office.

Chatta said that during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive around eight city markets had been cleared from the encroachers while the remaining bazaars would be made free of encroachments in collaboration with the business community after Eid.

Meanwhile, the trade bodies of the city have demanded the district administration to increase security around all market areas.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjil Mir talking to APP, said that as Eid shopping had reached its peak the security arrangements made in shopping areas needed to be improved compared to the rush of visitors. He said the presence of the large number of beggars who sought alms but were involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting markets. President Commercial Market Raja Tauheed also asked the concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during the evening hours.

He said policemen in plain clothes in markets were essential to help check increasing cases of street crimes. When contacted, the City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani assured that foolproof security arrangements were made to provide security to shopping centres so that customers and traders could feel a sense of security./395

