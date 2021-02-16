UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Drive To Start From Feb 18

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Anti encroachment drive to start from Feb 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab on Tuesday said that Anti encroachment drive would start from Feb 18 in the city.

According to a letter addressed to the officers of Police, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, HESCO and other departments concerned to provide all required assistance in removing of encroachments in the markets and public spaces.

Arbab said anti encroachment drive would start from Tower Market to Sireghat Chowk Hyderabad.AC said that the encroachment in the market and public spaces causing hindrance for traffic and pedestrian.

He directed officers concerned to facilitate the district administration in terms of machinery, workforce for the successful completion of the drive in the mentioned area of Taluka city.

