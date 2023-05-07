Anti-encroachment drive to start from Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF), in collaboration with Parking Company and City Traffic Police (CTP), will launch a campaign against encroachments in the city from Monday, May 8, 2023.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar directed the MCF and Parking Company authorities to complete all necessary arrangements for the campaign to make it a success.

He said that parking facility had been provided at Zail Ghar Parking Stand and Parking Plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar. Therefore, citizens and traders, businessmen and shopkeepers should park their vehicles at designated sites, he added.