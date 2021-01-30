Anti-encroachment drive to start in Latifabad from Feb 2

A two-day long anti-encroachment drive will be carried out in some areas of Latifabad taluka from February 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A two-day long anti-encroachment drive will be carried out in some areas of Latifabad taluka from February 2. According to a notification issued here Saturday by Assistant Commissioner Ishtiaq Ali Mangi, the operation had been planned in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court.

The operation would be carried out in Hali road, Old Sabzi Mandi,Makki Shah and Naya Pull areas, all of which are densely populated commercial areas. The AC Latifabad had also sought assistance from the law enforcement agencies for the campaign during which footpaths, roads and public places would be cleared from encroachment.The Anti Encroachment Cell had been requested to provide personnel and machinery for the purpose while the Sindh Rangers and the police have been requested to provide security for the operation.