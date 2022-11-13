UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Drive Underway At Kashmir Road

Published November 13, 2022

Anti-encroachment drive underway at Kashmir Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Sunday that operation against encroachments on Kashmir Road was in progress and all kinds of encroachments would be removed from the road.

Directions had been issued to the authorities concerned for taking legal action against encroachers on Kashmir Road and for this purpose, camps had been set up, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi warned the owners of car showrooms on Kashmir Road that their showrooms would be sealed if they failed to park their cars. He said that the traffic police would take action against those who park wrongly.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sufian Dilawar and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo were also present.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi reviewed the pace of work on the project of laying sewerage lines under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) at Kakaywali.

On this occasion, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, Assistant Director (AD) Development Mohsin Ali Riaz, National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) consultant Saifullah, Infrastructure Engineer Hafiz Ahmed, Convenor Kakaywali Project Aftab Baig, Chaudhry Nazer Hussain, Chaudhry Awais Nazer and Mashal Nazer Hussain besides officials concerned were also present.

The DC directed the PICIIP officials to ensure the early completion of Kakaywali project and the number of workers on the site should be doubled in this regard.

He directed the convenor project to visit the project on a daily basis and keep them informed in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that work on ongoing projects be completed within the next 7 days.

He said that he would visit the project again next week.

He said that it was the joint responsibility of PICIIP, NESPAK consultantand contractor to ensure the project within the stipulated timeline.

