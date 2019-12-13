UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Drives In Abbottabad, Haripur Districts Launched

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

District administrations of Abbottabad and Haripur Friday launched anti encroachment drive in various areas and recovered land from the encroachers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :District administrations of Abbottabad and Haripur Friday launched anti encroachment drive in various areas and recovered land from the encroachers.

After successful negotiations between Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq and traders mostly shopkeepers voluntarily removed the temporary and permanent encroachment from Main Bazar and cleared the road in Abbotabad City.

Assistant Commissioner Hassan Ahsan with the help of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff has demolished encroachments in Sabzi Mandi, Gol Mandi and Tanchi chowk.AC Abbottabad Hassan Ahsan while talking to the traders said that the drive would continue till elimination of the encroachment from the city.

He also directed the people to support administration during the drive and also give their suggestions for improvement in the operation.In Haripur city while clearing the encroachment from different areas of the city, 30 marla land of TMA was retrieved from land grabbers which is worth millions of rupees.

The action was taken by the DC Haripur Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir on the public complaints.

He ordered TMA Haripur to clear vegetable and fruit market road from encroachers which is also causing the road blockage.

