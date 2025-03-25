Anti-encroachment Launched To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) District administration Tank is taking effective steps to facilitate citizens in view of the upcoming Eid ul Fitr.
As part of efforts, an operation has been launched to remove encroachments from markets across the district.
District administration along with TMA officials have removed illegal encroachments at several places to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides and move consumers in markets conveniently to citizens.
It says that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by erecting encroachments on footpaths and roads.
The administration assured that no inconvenience would be caused to the public, and proper arrangements would be made to ease access to the markets.
Recent Stories
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment launched to ensure smooth flow of traffic6 minutes ago
-
Drug smuggling bid foiled, inter-provincial smuggler held6 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles over death of COAS General Asim Munir's mother16 minutes ago
-
Kanju grieves over COAS's mother death16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses grief over death of COAS mother16 minutes ago
-
Gilani condoles death of army chief’s mother16 minutes ago
-
Syedaal offers condolences on passing of COAS’s mother16 minutes ago
-
Multi-pronged strategy afoot to modernize Tank police26 minutes ago
-
PFA takes action against fake beverages factory26 minutes ago
-
Car hits youth to death26 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive at GCWUS26 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad judiciary enhances staff training on ethics & responsibilities36 minutes ago