Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Launched To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Anti-encroachment launched to ensure smooth flow of traffic

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) District administration Tank is taking effective steps to facilitate citizens in view of the upcoming Eid ul Fitr.

As part of efforts, an operation has been launched to remove encroachments from markets across the district.

District administration along with TMA officials have removed illegal encroachments at several places to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides and move consumers in markets conveniently to citizens.

It says that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by erecting encroachments on footpaths and roads.

The administration assured that no inconvenience would be caused to the public, and proper arrangements would be made to ease access to the markets.

Recent Stories

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

6 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

20 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

21 minutes ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

36 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

1 hour ago
 China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

2 hours ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

2 hours ago
 Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan