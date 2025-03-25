Anti-encroachment launched to ensure smooth flow of traffic

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) District administration Tank is taking effective steps to facilitate citizens in view of the upcoming Eid ul Fitr.

As part of efforts, an operation has been launched to remove encroachments from markets across the district.

District administration along with TMA officials have removed illegal encroachments at several places to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides and move consumers in markets conveniently to citizens.

It says that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by erecting encroachments on footpaths and roads.

The administration assured that no inconvenience would be caused to the public, and proper arrangements would be made to ease access to the markets.