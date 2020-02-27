Anti-Encroachment operation against land grabbers begins

On the special directives of the higher authorities, IslamGarh Sub Tehsil administration Thursday launched an extensive drive against the land grabbers and got vacated the WAPDA-owned land from illegal possession of the 'qabza maafia' through operation against illegal encroachments at Potha Bhensi village of the area in adjoining town Islamgarh

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : On the special directives of the higher authorities, IslamGarh Sub Tehsil administration Thursday launched an extensive drive against the land grabbers and got vacated the WAPDA-owned land from illegal possession of the 'qabza maafia' through operation against illegal encroachments at Potha Bhensi village of the area in adjoining town Islamgarh.

Official sources said the Authorities have moved for further action by police to book the accused Muhammad Yousaf son of Hassan Muhammad and Shahnawaz, the alleged seller of the state-property (Khasra No.

88 Potha Bhensi) on the charges of the illegal construction of a building on the WAPDA owned land unlawfully, the area magistrate and Naib Tehsildar Imran Youaf Ch. told media when contacted here Thursday.

Further investigations /action is in progress. More details of the ongoing anti-encroachment operation are awaited.

It may be add that the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, has already issued orders to make Mirpur city and rest of the district clean of all sorts of unlawful encroachments in private and state-owned lands in the district.

APP / AHR.