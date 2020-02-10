UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation At Dillazak Road

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Administrator Town-1, Salim Khan along with TOR Riaz Awan, ATOR Ayaz Durrani and Chief Demolishing Inspector Fazal Mehmood on Monday carried out a gran anti-encroachment operation on Dillazak road here.

During the operation scores of illegal structures and extended portions of shops were demolished with heavy machinery.

The administrator himself headed the anti-encroachment operation and cleared the roads and footpaths.

He directed the shopkeepers not to exceed from their property limits otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against them.

