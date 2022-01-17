UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Operation At The Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022

Anti-encroachment operation at The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :An operation was carried out on The Mall road against encroachments near Regal Chowk, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha supervised the operation during which about a dozen bill boards, advertisement banners for marketing and election campaign banners were removed. The authorities also instructed the shop owners for maintaining cleanliness in the market and avoid unnecessary advertisement through large bill boards.

The deputy commissioner said that The Mall was an important road of the provincial capital and it was officially declared a heritage site.

He said that the operation was conducted to preserve its architectural value for people and to restore the beauty of The Mall.

He said that around 23 roads and main arteries of the city had been marked by the department which would soon be transformed into model roads and streetlights would also be repaired.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) CEO Syed Ali Bukhari and other staff were present.

