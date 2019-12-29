Anti encroachment operation carried out

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) confiscated one truck-load of encroachers' belongings and imposed fine of Rs 15,400 in a drive against encroachments in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday.

'Under Clean and Green Pakistan Programme', Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO-Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto supervised the anti-encroachment operations on the directives of MCL Administrator/Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Saif Anjum. During the anti-encroachment drive, Ravi Zone Squad imposed Rs 2900 fine on the confiscated belongings of the encroachers including furniture, carts, boards and grills etc.

The Samnabad Zone Squad imposed a total fine of Rs 2500 on encroachers, similarly Rs 3000 at Ganj Baksh Town, Rs 3000 at Allam Iqbal Town, Rs 2000 at Bhagwan Pura and Rs 2000 at Gulberg.

adh/kai