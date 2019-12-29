UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Operation Carried Out

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) confiscated one truck-load of encroachers' belongings and imposed fine of Rs 15,400 in a drive against encroachments in various localities of the provincial capital on Saturday.

'Under Clean and Green Pakistan Programme', Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO-Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto supervised the anti-encroachment operations on the directives of MCL Administrator/Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Saif Anjum. During the anti-encroachment drive, Ravi Zone Squad imposed Rs 2900 fine on the confiscated belongings of the encroachers including furniture, carts, boards and grills etc.

The Samnabad Zone Squad imposed a total fine of Rs 2500 on encroachers, similarly Rs 3000 at Ganj Baksh Town, Rs 3000 at Allam Iqbal Town, Rs 2000 at Bhagwan Pura and Rs 2000 at Gulberg.

