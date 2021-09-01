UrduPoint.com

Anti Encroachment Operation Carried Out In Hyderabad

Wed 01st September 2021

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :An anti encroachment operation was carried out in Latifabad taluka on Wednesday in which many illegal built structures on government property were razed.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Anti Encroachment Force led by Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima carried out operation at Giddu Chowk near Thandi Sarak and removed illegally constructed Katcha as well as concrete built structures on government property.

Anti Encroachment Force used heavy machinery for removal of the encroachment.

The officers of district administration, police, HMC and relevant departments were also present during anti encroachment drive.

As per schedule, anti encroachment operation will be continued at Fateh Chowk/Cattle colony to Seri bridge Latifabad on Thursday (September 02).

