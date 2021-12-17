Anti encroachment operation carried out in Hyderabad

As part of the ongoing anti encroachment operation which has been ordered by the Sindh High Court, the teams of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) cleared the commercial areas in parts of Latifabad taluka here Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As part of the ongoing anti encroachment operation which has been ordered by the Sindh High Court, the teams of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) cleared the commercial areas in parts of Latifabad taluka here Friday.

The HMC's spokesman informed that the carts, cabins and other materials placed on the roads and footpaths in Latifabad's units 5, 6 and 8 were confiscated.

He added that the stalls made in the Perfume Chowk area were also removed.

He said the Administrator HMC Shoaib Ahmed Malik had given strict directions to the staff to remove debris from the areas immediately after the anti encroachment exercises.

Separately, the In Charge Anti Encroachment Cell Nasir Lodhi led a drive near the railway station clearing the road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Kohinoor Chowk.

The spokesman said the operation would continue on a daily basis in compliance with the orders of SHC.