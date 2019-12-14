Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital.

According to MCL sources here, the Ravi Zone Squad lifted encroachment material from Shahdara and Shahallam Markets.

Allama Iqbal Zone Squad lifted encroachment material in two trucks from Johar Town, Collage Road, Samanabad Zone Squad lifted encroachment material from Karim block, Wagah Zone Squad lifted encroachment material from Karol Bazzar, Nishter Zone Squad lifted encroachment material from Kacha Mandi while other squads also lifted encroachment material from their respective areas and placed in the store.

Fine was also imposed on the seized encroachment material around Rs 26500.

The operation was made under the supervision of Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmad Wattoo.