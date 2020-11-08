UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation to remove encroachments from the area of Kahna Nau on Sunday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad removed solid and temporary encroachments from the area while squad also confiscated encroachments belongings including 12 shops counters, tyre material of 27 shops and 20 wheel carts.

The squad also shifted 15 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

