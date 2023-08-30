Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-encroachment team of the Faisalabad Development Authority conducted operations in various areas of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams removed illegal set-up from bazaars of Millat Town and Gulistan colony.

The challan against 20 shopkeepers were forwarded to the court of special judicial magistrates.

The operation was held in Shaheed-e-Millat market on Millat Road and Akbar Chowk, Gulistan Colony.

More Stories From Pakistan