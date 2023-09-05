Anti-encroachment operation conducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal conducted anti-encroachment operation in the different areas of Sialkot district.

All kinds of temporary encroachments were removed in Tehsil Bazaar, Bazar Kalan, Lahai Bazaar, Railway Road and Chowk Allama Iqbal and people were arrested on the spot for repeated violations.

Anti-encroachment Inspector Mustansar Khan, anti-encroachment team and police personnel were present.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad warned shopkeepers to remain confined inside the shops and not to place goods on footpaths and roads,otherwise the goods would be confiscated by the government.

He warned the handcarts that they cannot stand permanently in one place nor can they keep their goods outside the wheelbarrow on the road.

He also directed the Municipal Corporation to continue the operation against indiscriminate encroachments and not to allow the handcarts to stand permanently at any place and to park them in such a place.