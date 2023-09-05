Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Anti-encroachment operation conducted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal conducted anti-encroachment operation in the different areas of Sialkot district.

All kinds of temporary encroachments were removed in Tehsil Bazaar, Bazar Kalan, Lahai Bazaar, Railway Road and Chowk Allama Iqbal and people were arrested on the spot for repeated violations.

Anti-encroachment Inspector Mustansar Khan, anti-encroachment team and police personnel were present.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad warned shopkeepers to remain confined inside the shops and not to place goods on footpaths and roads,otherwise the goods would be confiscated by the government.

He warned the handcarts that they cannot stand permanently in one place nor can they keep their goods outside the wheelbarrow on the road.

He also directed the Municipal Corporation to continue the operation against indiscriminate encroachments and not to allow the handcarts to stand permanently at any place and to park them in such a place.

Related Topics

Police Road Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

1 hour ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

1 hour ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

1 hour ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

13 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

14 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

14 hours ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan