Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted At DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The district administration conducted an anti-encroachment operation and demolished several illegally-erected structures in the limits of Kotli Imam Hussain here on Tuesday
The anti-encroachment team led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq conducted the anti-encroachment operation and removed washrooms built on government land.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan said that no person is allowed to take the law into his hands, everyone will be dealt with according to the law.
He issued strict instructions to the people not to encroach upon the government land. He said that legal action would be taken against those who violated the directive.
He appealed to the public to report encroachment if reoccur in any area after the operation. He urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.
