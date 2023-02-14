Anti-encroachment operation conducted at various areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched an anti-encroachment operation to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In this regard, the relevant staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) under the supervision of Tehsil Officer Regulation (TOR) Muhammad Rafi conducted an operation on Multan road and removed encroachments in front of shops at several places.

They also removed a store of construction materials illegally erected at the road with the help of heavy machinery.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar along with traffic police conducted an operation against illegal parking lots at the Rangpur stop and imposed fines on several drivers.

He said that the administration would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands and build encroachments in front of shops or other places as these led to traffic issues.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio during the ongoing drive.

He said that there was a need to join hands against polio and make the area polio-free.