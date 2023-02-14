UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted At Various Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Anti-encroachment operation conducted at various areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched an anti-encroachment operation to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In this regard, the relevant staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) under the supervision of Tehsil Officer Regulation (TOR) Muhammad Rafi conducted an operation on Multan road and removed encroachments in front of shops at several places.

They also removed a store of construction materials illegally erected at the road with the help of heavy machinery.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar along with traffic police conducted an operation against illegal parking lots at the Rangpur stop and imposed fines on several drivers.

He said that the administration would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands and build encroachments in front of shops or other places as these led to traffic issues.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio during the ongoing drive.

He said that there was a need to join hands against polio and make the area polio-free.

Related Topics

Multan Police Polio Road Traffic Rangpur

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

41 minutes ago
 vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Shoul ..

Vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

1 hour ago
 At least 10 years of economic emergency in the cou ..

At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja R ..

1 hour ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

1 hour ago
 Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.