Anti-encroachment operation conducted in areas of city

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Teams of Metropolitan City Government Peshawar here Wednesday confiscated four truckloads of goods during an anti-encroachment operation conducted in various areas of the city.

According to details, teams of city government led by Chief Demolishing Operation West, Qaisar Bacha conducted raids in area of the city including Qissa Khawani Bazar, Ashraf Road, Ghairbabad and Gulbahar.

During the operation, four truckloads of goods were confiscated and cases have been registered against shopkeepers for encroaching public land.

The City government has also warned shopkeepers to display goods within its legal limits of shops and avoid hindering and encroaching public places.

APP/mds/