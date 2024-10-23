Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted In City

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Teams of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar on Wednesday conducted operation in Khushal Bazar and Plastic Market Qissa Khawani Bazar and demolished illegally constructed structures.

According to details, teams of metropolitan government led by Senior Chief Demolishing Officer, Qaisar Bacha conducted raid in Khushal Bazar of Faqirabad and removed illegal structures.

Two truckloads of goods were also confiscated during the raid. Two shopkeepers were also arrested when they attacked demolishing teams and started scuffle.

Teams also raided Plastic Bazar Qissa Khawani and removed encroachments to clear alleyways. Goods displayed by

shopkeepers on footpaths were also confiscated during operation.

Metropolitan government has warned shopkeepers of actions if they refused to comply with the directives about encroachment and occupying public land.

