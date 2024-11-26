Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted In Old-vegetable Market
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The district administration has conducted an anti-encroachment operation in old- vegetable Market area in order to clear the area for timely execution of Flyover project.
According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi led the operation which was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman following the instructions of Commissioner Commissioner Dera Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah.
During the operation, the temporary encroachments were removed from the front of three shops, owned by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and were rented to private parties.
Moreover, the cages set outside several other shops were also removed. However, some of the shopkeepers were given timeline on their request so that they remove the encroachments by themselves in the specific time period.
Similarly, a wall near District Headquarters Teaching Hospital on Circular Road was demolished and constructed again few feet back for widening the road.
AC Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi told the media that obstacles were being cleared at Tank Adda and the old vegetable market to pave the way for the construction of the two flyover projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion.
He also stated that encroachment issue in the city's four main bazaars would also be addressed soon. Furthermore, the AC said, the warnings have also been issued to the traders from Imamia Gate to Topanwala Chowk for the removal of encroachments.
In this regard, a meeting of traders has been called in the Assistant Commissioner’s office where the business community would be taken into confidence regarding the operation, he said.
Recent Stories
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Curriculum Summit 2024 inaugurated at AIOU29 seconds ago
-
Drive to beautify Bahawalpur from Dec 235 seconds ago
-
Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; 73kg of hashish recovered11 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Tank’s administration to hold open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Wednesday21 minutes ago
-
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale25 minutes ago
-
State showing great restraint against PTI rioters: Tarar30 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers personnel30 minutes ago
-
PEC to launch free `Generative AI Training’ for engineers31 minutes ago
-
Open Court held for PESCO consumers in Mandhraan40 minutes ago
-
Quality education to students stressed41 minutes ago
-
PTI’s involvement in lawlessness puts its political party status in doubt: Senator Siddiqui51 minutes ago