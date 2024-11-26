Anti-encroachment operation conducted in old-vegetable market

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The district administration has conducted an anti-encroachment operation in old- vegetable Market area in order to clear the area for timely execution of Flyover project.

According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi led the operation which was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman following the instructions of Commissioner Commissioner Dera Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah.

During the operation, the temporary encroachments were removed from the front of three shops, owned by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and were rented to private parties.

Moreover, the cages set outside several other shops were also removed. However, some of the shopkeepers were given timeline on their request so that they remove the encroachments by themselves in the specific time period.

Similarly, a wall near District Headquarters Teaching Hospital on Circular Road was demolished and constructed again few feet back for widening the road.

AC Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi told the media that obstacles were being cleared at Tank Adda and the old vegetable market to pave the way for the construction of the two flyover projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion.

He also stated that encroachment issue in the city's four main bazaars would also be addressed soon. Furthermore, the AC said, the warnings have also been issued to the traders from Imamia Gate to Topanwala Chowk for the removal of encroachments.

In this regard, a meeting of traders has been called in the Assistant Commissioner’s office where the business community would be taken into confidence regarding the operation, he said.