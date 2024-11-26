Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted In Old-vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Anti-encroachment operation conducted in old-vegetable market

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The district administration has conducted an anti-encroachment operation in old- vegetable Market area in order to clear the area for timely execution of Flyover project.

According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi led the operation which was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman following the instructions of Commissioner Commissioner Dera Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah.

During the operation, the temporary encroachments were removed from the front of three shops, owned by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and were rented to private parties.

Moreover, the cages set outside several other shops were also removed. However, some of the shopkeepers were given timeline on their request so that they remove the encroachments by themselves in the specific time period.

Similarly, a wall near District Headquarters Teaching Hospital on Circular Road was demolished and constructed again few feet back for widening the road.

AC Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi told the media that obstacles were being cleared at Tank Adda and the old vegetable market to pave the way for the construction of the two flyover projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion.

He also stated that encroachment issue in the city's four main bazaars would also be addressed soon. Furthermore, the AC said, the warnings have also been issued to the traders from Imamia Gate to Topanwala Chowk for the removal of encroachments.

In this regard, a meeting of traders has been called in the Assistant Commissioner’s office where the business community would be taken into confidence regarding the operation, he said.

Related Topics

Business Road Traffic Tank Market Media From

Recent Stories

Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Frid ..

Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale

25 minutes ago

AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen econo ..

Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties

2 hours ago
 PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah ..

PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfac ..

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest

2 hours ago
 PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

3 hours ago
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

5 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan