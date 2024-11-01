Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Teams of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar have conducted operations in Khushal Bazar and Plastic Market Qissa Khawani Bazar and demolished illegally constructed structures.
According to details, teams of metropolitan government led by Senior Chief Demolishing Officer, Qaisar Bacha conducted a raid in Khushal Bazar of Faqirabad and removed illegal structures.
Two truckloads of goods were also confiscated during the raid. Two shopkeepers were also arrested when they attacked demolishing teams and started scuffling.
Teams also raided Plastic Bazar Qissa Khawani and removed encroachments to clear alleyways. Goods displayed by shopkeepers on footpaths were also confiscated during the operation.
The metropolitan government has warned shopkeepers of action if they refuse to comply with the directives about encroachment and occupying public land.
