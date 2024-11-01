Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Anti-encroachment operation conducted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Teams of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar have conducted operations in Khushal Bazar and Plastic Market Qissa Khawani Bazar and demolished illegally constructed structures.

According to details, teams of metropolitan government led by Senior Chief Demolishing Officer, Qaisar Bacha conducted a raid in Khushal Bazar of Faqirabad and removed illegal structures.

Two truckloads of goods were also confiscated during the raid. Two shopkeepers were also arrested when they attacked demolishing teams and started scuffling.

Teams also raided Plastic Bazar Qissa Khawani and removed encroachments to clear alleyways. Goods displayed by shopkeepers on footpaths were also confiscated during the operation.

The metropolitan government has warned shopkeepers of action if they refuse to comply with the directives about encroachment and occupying public land.

Related Topics

Peshawar Market Government

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

21 minutes ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

27 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

49 minutes ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

16 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

16 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

16 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

17 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan