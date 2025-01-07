Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted In Tehsil Chak Jhumra

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Anti-encroachment operation was conducted at a village of tehsil Chak Jhumra in which all concrete setups and illegal constructions were demolished on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir personally supervised the operation in Chak 144/R-B.

He said that in line with the strict instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a zero tolerance policy is being persuaded on encroachments hence no one would be allowed to take law into hands.

