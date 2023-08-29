Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted Outside Jhang Bazaar

August 29, 2023

On the instructions of Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Silwat Saeed, the action against the encroachment mafia is in full swing in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Silwat Saeed, the action against the encroachment mafia is in full swing in the city.

In this regard, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo in his supervision removed illegal set-ups in front of shops of Arshad market near Rajbah road outside Jhang bazaar.

The illegal occupants were running the business of sweets and dry fruit by installing tent on state land.

CEO Zubair Wattoo said that crackdown against encroachment mafia would continue in the city without any discrimination.

