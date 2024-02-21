Open Menu

Anti-Encroachment Operation Continued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) On the instructions of Director East Rehman Khattak and Deputy Director Regulation District Haji Ilyas, Chief Demolition Inspector Fazal Mehmood along with the demolition staff conducted anti-encroachment grands in different areas of Peshawar including Hashtangri, Chowk Shadi Pir, Karimpura and Ghanta Ghar.

During the operation, they also seized a vehicle of goods lying outside the shops. On this occasion, the Metropolitan Administration instructed the shopkeepers to avoid trespassing and not to keep their goods outside the shops, otherwise the other goods would be confiscated.

APP/ijz

