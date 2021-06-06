UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Operation Continued, 34 Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Anti-encroachment operation continued, 34 arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar continued anti-encroachment operation on Sunday and arrested 34 persons over encroachment charges.

On the directives of Divisional Commissioner Peshawar, Amjad Ali Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Kashif Jan, Anwar Akbar Afridi and Mohammad Azhar Khan carried out anti-encroachment operations on Dilazak Road, Charsadda Road, Daura Road and Kohat Road.

During operation, they demolished encroachments and arrested 34 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat Charsadda Amjad Ali Sunday Afridi

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

11 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

11 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

11 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

39 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.