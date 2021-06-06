Anti-encroachment operation continued, 34 arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar continued anti-encroachment operation on Sunday and arrested 34 persons over encroachment charges.

On the directives of Divisional Commissioner Peshawar, Amjad Ali Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Kashif Jan, Anwar Akbar Afridi and Mohammad Azhar Khan carried out anti-encroachment operations on Dilazak Road, Charsadda Road, Daura Road and Kohat Road.

During operation, they demolished encroachments and arrested 34 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops.