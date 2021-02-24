Anti-encroachment operation continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Badami Bagh, Norarian road Samanabad, College road, Shaukat Khanum road, Kacha Jail road, Canal road, Makkah Colony, Barki road, Chowk Na Khuda, Shad Bagh and Tajbagh and shifted 12 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachmentsquad imposed a total fine of Rs 22,800 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.