Open Menu

Anti Encroachment Operation Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Anti encroachment operation continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in markets and on major

roads in the district.

According to a press release issued here, under the operation led by ADCG/CO MC Umar

Farooq, permanent and temporary encroachments were demolished on City Road, urdu Bazaar,

and Khushab road.

The roadside pushcarts were relocated and arranged systematically in designated areas.

In Bhagtanwala Main Bazaar, shopkeepers were directed to keep their goods within

their boundaries.

Similar operations were being conducted in all tehsils under the supervision of assistant

commissioners.

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

13 minutes ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

22 minutes ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

42 minutes ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

57 minutes ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

2 hours ago
China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

12 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

12 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan