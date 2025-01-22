Anti encroachment operation continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in markets and on major

roads in the district.

According to a press release issued here, under the operation led by ADCG/CO MC Umar

Farooq, permanent and temporary encroachments were demolished on City Road, urdu Bazaar,

and Khushab road.

The roadside pushcarts were relocated and arranged systematically in designated areas.

In Bhagtanwala Main Bazaar, shopkeepers were directed to keep their goods within

their boundaries.

Similar operations were being conducted in all tehsils under the supervision of assistant

commissioners.