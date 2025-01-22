Anti Encroachment Operation Continues
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A grand anti-encroachment operation is underway in markets and on major
roads in the district.
According to a press release issued here, under the operation led by ADCG/CO MC Umar
Farooq, permanent and temporary encroachments were demolished on City Road, urdu Bazaar,
and Khushab road.
The roadside pushcarts were relocated and arranged systematically in designated areas.
In Bhagtanwala Main Bazaar, shopkeepers were directed to keep their goods within
their boundaries.
Similar operations were being conducted in all tehsils under the supervision of assistant
commissioners.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews progress on axle load management7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM8 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment operation continues8 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department recovers 47 Kanals of forest land in Buner17 minutes ago
-
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment measures48 minutes ago
-
Cache of arms recovered in search, clearance operation in Kurram1 hour ago
-
PTI's anti-corruption claims exposed in £190 million scandal: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan1 hour ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK2 hours ago