Anti Encroachment Operation Continues
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The district administration launched a massive anti-encroachment operation here on
Thursday, targeting temporary and permanent installations obstructing roads.
The initiative, aligned with the vision of the Punjab chief minister Punjab, aims to
streamline traffic flow and enhance the overall appearance of roads.
A significant number of illegal constructions, including heavy billboards and shades, were
demolished by the Municipal Corporation Authority using heavy machinery.
The operation was supervised by Municipal Committee Administrator Ghulam Mustafa on
the directives of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleiman.
The assistant commissioner, chief officer, and other officials with a police contingent
were also present during the operation.
The deputy commissioner urged the trader community to cooperate with the administration
in keeping roads and streets clear for smooth traffic and pedestrian movement.
