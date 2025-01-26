Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A vigorous drive against encroachments is continuing across the district, aimed at restoring public spaces and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and daily activities.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amina Ehsan Tarar led anti-encroachment efforts at Shaheen Chowk and Goal Chowk areas. She also conducted operations at key areas including Fawara Chowk, Lahore Road, Shaheen Abad road, and Bomb Chowk, successfully removing illegal encroachments.

Similarly in Sillanwali under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Jamshaid Khan, encroachments across the Tehsil were removed successfully . This was part of broader efforts to remove encroachments along Jhamera Road Road, Sobhaga, and Shah Nikdur.

In Shahpurr, Assistant Commissioner concern led operations at Purana Bazaar Bazaar, clearing the area of illegal structures and vendors.

Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal also supervised anti-encroachment actions, contributing to the city-wide effort.

Assistant Commissioner Bhera led operations to clear encroachments from prominent areas such as Salam Road, Ali Road, MM Alam Road, and urdu Market.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim emphasized that the anti-encroachment drive will continue without discrimination until encroachments are completely eliminated. He further stressed that the cooperation of citizens is vital in making the city free of encroachments. The DC also urged all relevant agencies to work in coordination for the successful removal of illegal structures and vendors across the city.

