Anti encroachment operation continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The district administration continued an anti-encroachment operation in the

city, taking swift action to remove encroachments.

Several shops were sealed, goods confiscated, and numerous street vendors carts

were seized during the crackdown.

Under the supervision of assistant commissioner Sillanwali, a major operation was carried

out in Shaheenabd Road.

In Kotmomin, the anti-encroachment drive was led by the assistant commissioner concerned

who seized a truck of goods.