Anti Encroachment Operation Continues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The district administration continued an anti-encroachment operation in the
city, taking swift action to remove encroachments.
Several shops were sealed, goods confiscated, and numerous street vendors carts
were seized during the crackdown.
Under the supervision of assistant commissioner Sillanwali, a major operation was carried
out in Shaheenabd Road.
In Kotmomin, the anti-encroachment drive was led by the assistant commissioner concerned
who seized a truck of goods.
Recent Stories
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man murdered in Lari Havelian, case registered against four6 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment operation continues6 minutes ago
-
Goat farming: profitable venture with low investment, high returns46 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers caught56 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, fireworks recovered56 minutes ago
-
AJK Legislative Assembly to meet on February, 41 hour ago
-
National polio-eradication drive starts in AJK1 hour ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
President Zardari to pay a state visit to China from Feb 4-82 hours ago
-
PM due in Quetta today to inquire after injured soldiers, meet leadership2 hours ago
-
558,000 applications received for 12,500 temporary teacher posts12 hours ago
-
Security plan finalized for Polio Eridcation Campaign, Starts Today13 hours ago