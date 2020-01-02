UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation Continues

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:06 PM

The district administration along with Town-3 administration on Thursday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation at Arbab Road here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration along with Town-3 administration on Thursday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation at Arbab Road here on Thursday.

The spokesman said the operation headed by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar.

During the operation, 150 illegal structures were removed with heavy machinery on Arbab Road wherein TOR, Town-3, Abdul Malik, ATO, Asad Ullah Ghalib, ADS, Iqbal and heavy contingent of police were present.

Around 70 hand-carts and several extensions raised in front of the shops were also removed.

DC Muhammad Ali Asghar has warned the encroachers to rectify the situation otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against them.

