Anti-encroachment operation continues in Bahawalpur, Khairpur, Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies is underway in Bahawalpur with vigour.

The land comprising a total area of more than 326 kanal was recovered in Bahawalpur Saddar and Khairpur Tamewali today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar tehsil Zahid Hussain in Chak 34 BC area and recovered 120 kanal government land from illegal possession.

The occupants were using the land for agriculture purposes.

The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 27 million. In another operation, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Kamran Bukhari recovered 206 kanal government land from illegal occupants in Chak 23 Ghareeb Shah area. The estimated value of the land is up to the tune of Rs 26 million. Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.