UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Operation Continues In Bahawalpur, Khairpur, Tamewali

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Anti-encroachment operation continues in Bahawalpur, Khairpur, Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Crackdown against illegal possessions, land grabbers, encroachments and unapproved housing societies is underway in Bahawalpur with vigour.

The land comprising a total area of more than 326 kanal was recovered in Bahawalpur Saddar and Khairpur Tamewali today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar tehsil Zahid Hussain in Chak 34 BC area and recovered 120 kanal government land from illegal possession.

The occupants were using the land for agriculture purposes.

The estimated value of the land is approximately Rs 27 million. In another operation, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Kamran Bukhari recovered 206 kanal government land from illegal occupants in Chak 23 Ghareeb Shah area. The estimated value of the land is up to the tune of Rs 26 million. Deputy Commissioner vowed to continue the crackdown in the district to recover illegally occupied land.

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali Saddar From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

32 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

43 minutes ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

48 minutes ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

59 minutes ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

1 hour ago

Senior citizens vaccination campaign continues its ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.