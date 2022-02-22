UrduPoint.com

Anti Encroachment Operation Continues In City, Latifabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022

Anti Encroachment operation continues in city, Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti-Encroachment Cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on the instructions of Administrator Shoaib Ahmed Malik and Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir is conducting operation against illegal encroachments in the city and Latifabad on Tuesday.

According to the HMC spokesperson, under the supervision of Assistant Director Shakeel Qureshi, Anti-Encroachment Cell, Latifabad's staff carried out operation on both sides of the road from Giddu Chowk on Autobhan Road and encroachments including makeshift shops, cabins were removed while tables and chairs placed over the roads in front of the hotels were confiscated.

The spokesman said that the anti-encroachment personnel carried out operations on Mohammadi Chowk, 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Chowk, American Hospital, Latifabad's Units No. 7 and 8 and Section A police station road and cleared both sides of the roads by removing makeshift shops, carts, cabins and other structures.

