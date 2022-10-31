UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Operation Continues In City, Latifabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The anti-encroachment staff of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has stepped up operations against illegal encroachments in the city and Latifabad area of the district

On the directions of Sindh High Court and the Administrator Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the operation was carried out under supervision of Director Anti Encroachments Manzoor Zardari and others.

Anti-encroachment personnel are engaged in operations on a daily basis to remove illegal encroachment on various markets, roads and footpaths in Latifabad and the city.

According to the spokesman, all illegal encroachments and actions against encroachers will be continued without discrimination and no illegal action will be taken against anyone.

The plot of Kora Shedi along the Halanaka Highway Road was occupied by the mafia by illegal construction, on which the High Court Hyderabad ordered to immediately vacate the possession.

Hoardings on streets and footpaths have been removed while the goods kept outside hotels and shopkeepers have been strictly instructed to keep them inside the shops and warned that goods would be confiscated if kept outside the shops.

The anti-encroachment personnel also demolished and removed the encroachments from Station Road, Hyder Chowk and Tulsidas Road and some material was also taken into custody.

The anti-encroachment staff is engaged in indiscriminate operations against the illegal encroachment mafia on a daily basis on the directives of honourable court, spokesman added.

