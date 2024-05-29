Anti encroachment operation continues in city

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Anti encroachment operation in downtown area is continuing in full swings and the teams of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad confiscated material of the shopkeepers from Rajbah Road after removing their encroachments.

Chief Officer FMC Muhammad Zubair Watto said here on Wednesday that corporation team removed encroachments from Rajbah Road and demolished all kinds of sheds which were larger than 3 feet area ahead of the shops.

The corporation team also confiscated entire material from the encroached sites and used heavy machinery for demolishing cemented ramps and other encroachments.

He said that anti encroachment operation would continue across the city without any discrimination. Therefore, the shopkeepers should voluntarily remove their encroachments or be ready to face the music.