Anti Encroachment Operation Continues In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:13 PM

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

The district administration continued anti encroachment drive on Thursday in different areas of Latifabad and Qasimabad Talukas during which many illegal structures were razed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration continued anti encroachment drive on Thursday in different areas of Latifabad and Qasimabad Talukas during which many illegal structures were razed.

On the directives of Sindh High Court and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi along with AC under training Mehwish Aijaz Buriro and other officers used heavy machinery for demolishing illegal structures built on government property.

Anti encroachment operation is underway without any discrimination and all illegal buildings and structures are being razed in compliance with the court orders, AC said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro also continued operation against occupants and retrieved illegally encroached property of the Irrigation department.

The Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Altaf Korejo, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Majid Khaskheli and other officers were also present on the occasion.

