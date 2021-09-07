Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti encroachment operation was carried out in Latifabad taluka on Tuesday in which many illegally built structures on government property were razed.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Anti Encroachment Force led by Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima carried out operation in Latifabad unit No.

12 and removed illegally constructed Katcha as well as concrete built structures on government property.

Anti Encroachment Force used heavy machinery for removal of the encroachments.

The officers of district administration, police, HMC and relevant departments were also present during anti encroachment drive.