Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) is continuing action against the meat sellers occupying footpaths and roads.

The HMC's spokesman informed here Thursday that on the directions of Administrator HMC Shoaib Ahmed Malik, the corporation's Meat Section and Anti Encroachment Cell removed the illegally placed stalls of meat shops from Latifabad tehsil.

The teams asked the meat sellers to shift to the corporation authorized places for the their trade.

The spokesman said the action would continue on a daily basis in allparts of the HMC.