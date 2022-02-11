UrduPoint.com

Anti Encroachment Operation Continues In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) is continuing action against the meat sellers occupying footpaths and roads

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) is continuing action against the meat sellers occupying footpaths and roads.

The HMC's spokesman informed here Thursday that on the directions of Administrator HMC Shoaib Ahmed Malik, the corporation's Meat Section and Anti Encroachment Cell removed the illegally placed stalls of meat shops from Latifabad tehsil.

The teams asked the meat sellers to shift to the corporation authorized places for the their trade.

The spokesman said the action would continue on a daily basis in allparts of the HMC.

Related Topics

Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

10 minutes ago
 Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

10 minutes ago
 Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaultin ..

Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaulting 9th grade student

10 minutes ago
 UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Cr ..

UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - ..

10 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport ..

Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport and Visa Manual 2006

55 minutes ago
 France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV viru ..

France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV virus dies: mayor

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>