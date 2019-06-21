UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Operation Continues In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:26 PM

Anti encroachment operation continues in Lahore

The district administration following the directions by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saleha Saeed continued an anti-encroachments operation and cleared Adda Plot and Ariyan Road areas on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The district administration following the directions by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saleha Saeed continued an anti-encroachments operation and cleared Adda Plot and Ariyan Road areas on Friday.

According to spokesperson for the DC Office, four people were got arrested after lodging FIRs in various Police Stations.

Meanwhile, two truckloads of different kinds of material from encroachers were also seized by the administration. Special squad also demolished illegally constructed structures.

