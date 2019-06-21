Anti Encroachment Operation Continues In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:26 PM
The district administration following the directions by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saleha Saeed continued an anti-encroachments operation and cleared Adda Plot and Ariyan Road areas on Friday
According to spokesperson for the DC Office, four people were got arrested after lodging FIRs in various Police Stations.
Meanwhile, two truckloads of different kinds of material from encroachers were also seized by the administration. Special squad also demolished illegally constructed structures.