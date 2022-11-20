UrduPoint.com

Anti Encroachment Operation Continues In Latifabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Anti encroachment operation continues in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The anti-encroachment staff of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has stepped up operations against illegal encroachments in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

On the directions of the Sindh High Court and the Administrator Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, an operation was carried out under the supervision of In-charge Anti Encroachments Cell Shakeel Qureshi to remove illegal encroachments.

The anti-encroachment team took action against vendors who illegally occupied public property and the roads while carts were taken into custody.

They also demolished and removed the encroachments from Latifabad Unit No 7, 8 and 9 and some material was also taken into custody.

According to the spokesman, actions against encroachers would be continued without discrimination and no illegal action would be taken against anyone.

The anti-encroachment staff was engaged in indiscriminate operations against the illegal encroachment mafia on a daily basis on the directives of the honourable court, the spokesman added.

