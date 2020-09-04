Anti-encroachment operation continues in Sukkur

The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur on Friday continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur on Friday continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city.

The TMA launched the campaign by following directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur during which it officials removed illegally constructed shops and many other structures in and around the city.

TMA Sukkur regularly conducted anti-encroachment campaigns to keep roads and footpaths clear, told TMA official adding that it was a wrong impression that the TMA was unaware of the situation and did not care for the resolution of the problems being faced by the masses. The TMA authorities warned shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach upon footpaths otherwise stern action would be taken against violators.